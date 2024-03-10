Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0459 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $28,189.41 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00126351 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00039060 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00018963 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002903 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

