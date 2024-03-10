Niza Global (NIZA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Niza Global token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Niza Global has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Niza Global has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.01061198 USD and is down -11.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,098,448.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

