Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Nordstrom has increased its dividend by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years. Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Nordstrom by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,074,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,865,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 970.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 547,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 496,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,762,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

