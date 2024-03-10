OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $601,353.57

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $601,353.57 and approximately $23,686.77 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.

OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.

[Telegram](https://t.me/omniaverseOfficial)”

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

