Ordinals Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $73.45 or 0.00107263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $260.26 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ordinals alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 77.87574849 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $212,593,586.04 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ordinals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ordinals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.