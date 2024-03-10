Oxen Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $5,758.66 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,564.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.00 or 0.00606736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00126703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00051843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.23 or 0.00211812 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00059280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00156288 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,045,746 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

