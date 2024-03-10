PancakeSwap (CAKE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $289.00 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00005727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $947.58 million and approximately $289.00 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 385,394,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,889,497 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is blog.pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.