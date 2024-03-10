Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.11 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $202.69 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 202,801,072 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

