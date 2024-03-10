Prom Price Tops $14.07 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $256.75 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $14.07 or 0.00020652 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 14.47648053 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $7,890,913.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

