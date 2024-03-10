Qtum Price Hits $4.87 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Qtum has a total market cap of $509.85 million and approximately $90.72 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $4.87 or 0.00007109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.32 or 0.05591526 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00059972 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00020536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00020255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00019023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.