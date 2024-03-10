Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Ramsay Health Care’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Ramsay Health Care Price Performance
Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.
About Ramsay Health Care
