Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Ramsay Health Care’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

