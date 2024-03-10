Smog (SMOG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $190.62 Million

Smog (SMOG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. Smog has a market capitalization of $190.62 million and $3.24 million worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smog token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smog has traded 150.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Smog

Smog’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.2923537 USD and is down -10.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7,494,284.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

