Status 1-Day Volume Hits $15.61 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $202.92 million and $15.61 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00017518 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00025968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001840 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,454.10 or 0.99957354 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.82 or 0.00157434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.05202854 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $13,127,854.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

