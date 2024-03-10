Steem Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32.77 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Steem has a market capitalization of $157.56 million and approximately $32.77 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,483.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.89 or 0.00604373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00125797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00051320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00211795 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00058413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.00154405 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 457,544,389 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

