Substratum Reaches Market Capitalization of $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.19 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00017518 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00025968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001840 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,454.10 or 0.99957354 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.82 or 0.00157434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00012869 USD and is down -5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.