THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $8.56 on Top Exchanges

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 50.3% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $8.56 or 0.00012478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $2.21 billion and approximately $732.58 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 420,924,692 coins and its circulating supply is 258,063,706 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

