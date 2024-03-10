WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Tops $30.61 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $30.61 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00020549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00126891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008268 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

