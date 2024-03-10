XYO (XYO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.93 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $168.77 million and $4.93 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00017797 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00026231 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001920 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,934.88 or 1.00234134 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00157962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.01296262 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $7,106,251.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

