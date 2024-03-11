ABCMETA Trading 4% Lower This Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $548,122.85 and approximately $16.17 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00017823 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00025376 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,764.27 or 1.00255057 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00186784 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000556 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $7.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.