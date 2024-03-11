aelf Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00000966 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $505.24 million and approximately $18.20 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001552 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000936 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,652,471 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.