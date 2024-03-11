Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 172.50 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 172 ($2.20). Approximately 99,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 395,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.17).

Alfa Financial Software Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £507.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,911.11, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 169.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Subscription, Services, Software, and segments.

