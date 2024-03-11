Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Trading 1.6% Higher

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$49.79 and last traded at C$49.63. 36,229 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 30,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.84.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

Insider Activity at Alimentation Couche-Tard

In other news, Director Brian Patrick Hannasch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total value of C$7,725,000.00. In other Alimentation Couche-Tard news, Director Brian Patrick Hannasch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total transaction of C$7,725,000.00. Also, Director Marie Josee Lamothe sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.71, for a total transaction of C$405,073.65. Insiders sold 519,528 shares of company stock valued at $39,223,537 over the last 90 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

