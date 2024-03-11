Aragon (ANT) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Aragon (ANT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Aragon has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $443.36 million and $23.40 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $10.27 or 0.00014257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

