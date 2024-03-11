Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

ASC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.64. 612,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,065. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.26 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 291,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,813 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 147.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 91,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 183,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 36,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 15.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

