Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $277.41 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Beldex has a market cap of $277.41 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.67 or 0.05621121 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00070066 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00020086 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00020638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00019091 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

