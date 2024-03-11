Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) were down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 19,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 91,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Cannabix Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

