Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Stock Price Down 24%

Shares of Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Free Report) traded down 24% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Capita Stock Down 24.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

