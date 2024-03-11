CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.82 and last traded at $32.05. 5,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 7,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

CHS Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

