Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Shares Down 0.9%

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (CVE:KBLT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.36. 7,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 331,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.
Cobalt 27 Capital Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$372.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12.
Cobalt 27 Capital Company Profile
Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a minerals company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Vale's worldclass Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of nine royalties, as well as intends to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties, and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.
