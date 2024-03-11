Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Shares of SID traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.19. 3,131,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 598,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 51,066 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth $2,474,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,083 shares during the period. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

