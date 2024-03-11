Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Stock Price Up 35%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report) rose 35% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 4,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
Concrete Leveling Systems Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.
Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile
Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.
See Also
