Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Stock Price Up 35%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report) rose 35% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 4,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Concrete Leveling Systems Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.