Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Conn’s Stock Performance
CONN stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.52. 132,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.44. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.41.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.55). Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $280.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Conn’s
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.
