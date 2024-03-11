Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Conn’s Stock Performance

CONN stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.52. 132,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.44. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.55). Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $280.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

Conn’s Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

