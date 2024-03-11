Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Crown Capital Partners from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Crown Capital Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Price Performance

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.06.

(Get Free Report)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.