Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.20.
Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Crown Capital Partners from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.
