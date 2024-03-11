Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Trading Up 2%

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76.60 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 76.10 ($0.98). Approximately 394,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 678,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.60 ($0.96).

Custodian Property Income REIT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45. The company has a market cap of £335.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.42.

Custodian Property Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Custodian Property Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

About Custodian Property Income REIT

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

