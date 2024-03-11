DataHighway Price Reaches $0.0838 on Major Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, DataHighway has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $44,881.11 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.08603007 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $58,110.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

