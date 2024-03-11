Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Trading Down 7.9%

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. 1,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
Datatec Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Datatec Company Profile
Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.
