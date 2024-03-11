Dawn Protocol Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $158,854.03 and $72.35 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dawn Protocol is a pioneering blockchain platform tailored for the esports and gaming industry, leveraging its unique ERC777 protocol to redefine the global esports arena. By integrating assets like stable coins into skill-based esports betting and ensuring secure, swift processing of competition outcomes, Dawn presents a more transparent and efficient method for competitive gaming. The protocol was founded by a team led by CEO Joe Zhou, along with Anik Dang in Business Development and Mikko Ohtamaa as the CTO. The $DAWN token, offers users a myriad of utilities, from event entrance fees to prize cashouts and staking benefits both on and off the platform. Additionally, Dawn oversees the FirstBlood platform, an automated tournament organizer with a substantial active gamer community. To align with future advancements, Dawn underwent a Token Swap in 2020, transitioning from the ERC20 to the ERC777 standard, ensuring compatibility with its forward-looking features.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

