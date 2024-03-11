Decker Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Trading 7.3% Higher

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Decker Manufacturing Trading Up 7.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33.

Decker Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. This is a boost from Decker Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Decker Manufacturing Company Profile

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

