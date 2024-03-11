Decred One Day Volume Reaches $5.62 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Decred has traded 24% higher against the dollar. Decred has a market cap of $483.87 million and $5.62 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $30.40 or 0.00042114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00127690 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00019004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000250 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001384 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,914,522 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.