Decred One Day Volume Reaches $5.62 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Decred has traded 24% higher against the dollar. Decred has a market cap of $483.87 million and $5.62 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $30.40 or 0.00042114 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00127690 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00019004 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002757 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001384 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000063 BTC.
Decred Coin Profile
DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,914,522 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Decred
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.