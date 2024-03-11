Emerald Bioscience (OTCMKTS:EMBI) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.45

Shares of Emerald Bioscience Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 127724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Emerald Bioscience Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Emerald Bioscience Company Profile

Emerald Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics for unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's lead product candidate is NB1111, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of glaucoma. It is also developing NB2222, a product candidate in preclinical trials for use in the treatment of various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy; and NB3111, a cannabinoid cocktail in testing for use as an anti-infective agent against various strains of antibiotic resistant bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

