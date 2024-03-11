Ergo (ERG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $471,049.45

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00003148 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $167.69 million and approximately $471,049.45 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,043.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.44 or 0.00608580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.31 or 0.00139238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00052074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.35 or 0.00200368 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.34 or 0.00157317 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,930,512 coins and its circulating supply is 73,930,392 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.