Fetch.ai (FET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $482.71 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and $482.71 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 65% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $2.81 or 0.00003886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00069981 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00019052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 838,043,896 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

