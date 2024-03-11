Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Griffon stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.49. 480,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. Griffon has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Griffon had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 72.80%. The company had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Griffon will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 829.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 510,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Griffon by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after buying an additional 388,996 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,430,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Griffon by 113.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 381,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

