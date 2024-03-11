Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HTLD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.09 million, a PE ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 0.63. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $275.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 14,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,727.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 115.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 394,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 210,935 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 3.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 7.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 99.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 609,769 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

