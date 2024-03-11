HedgeTrade (HEDG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.37 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $5.37 million and $1.23 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

