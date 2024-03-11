Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Trading 2.5% Higher

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. 503 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Profile

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions as a service, such as digital retailing and retail store automation.

