Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells 6,450 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Suresh K. Durgam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 3.0 %

ITCI stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,147. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,334,000 after purchasing an additional 554,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,440,000 after buying an additional 199,503 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $7,735,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,260,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,306,000 after acquiring an additional 604,328 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.