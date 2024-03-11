Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells 329 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total transaction of $128,362.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.3 %

ISRG stock traded down $12.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $378.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,600. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

