Insider Selling: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Sells 761 Shares of Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SRPT traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.58. 928,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average is $109.36. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SRPT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.