Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.02 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $15.25 or 0.00021020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $7.02 billion and $19.44 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00067280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00018919 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 515,345,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,225,475 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

